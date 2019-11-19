Substantial quantity of jewellery stolen from house in Maddoxtown

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a the theft of a significant amount of jewellery from a house in Maddoxtown.

The house in the Smithstown area of Maddoxtown was burgle between 9am on Saturday and 4.15pm on Sunday 17.

The back door of the house had been forced open and the bedrooms had been searched. A safe was accessed and the contents taken. A substantial amount of jewellery was stolen including a gold eternity ring, a wedding ring, an engagement ring and a pearl necklace.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thomastown gardaí on (056) 7754150.