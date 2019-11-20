North Kilkenny community rallies round as Conor (5) is responding well to treatment

The people of North Kilkenny handed over a cheque for over €20,000 to the Parr family to help with the costs associated with Conor’s (5) cancer treatment

Conor’s parents, Trevor and Jane thank everyone for their ‘kindness and generosity’ and said that it was very much appreciated.

Conor was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukaemia in March. He is undergoing a three-year treatment programme and has just finished six months of intensive chemotherapy. He is now undergoing two and a half years of maintenance chemo.

Cllr John Brennan said that it was ‘a great community effort’.

“We recently had a tractor run for brave little Conor Parr. There was a huge turn out with over 60 Vehicles taking part,” he said. “With over €20,000 raised on the day it was a fantastic success.

“It was great to see all the community coming together to support Conor,” he added. “The good news is that Connor is responding well to treatment.”

For more information on how to help see https://ie.gofundme.com/f/ 1n0zze6b6o