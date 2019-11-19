Plough Thru Kilkenny City for Down Syndrome

On a cold, crisp night members of the Threecastles GAA Club and Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) Kilkenny Branch gathered on The Parade to launch this year’s Plough Thru the City event which will be held on Sunday, December 8 with Christmas themed tractors, trucks and vintage cars.

As part of Yulefest, and the Christmas season, the vehicles will be decorated with Christmas lights of all shapes and colours.

There is a competition for the entrants (with a significant cash prize) judged to be the brightest, best dressed, Christmas themed vehicle.

Registration is in Dalton’s, Chancellors’ Mills, Talbot’s Inch, Freshford Road from 2pm on the day, entry fee is €20.

The cavalcade will leave there at 3.30pm and head into Kilkenny via The Ballyragget Road and on to the Ring Road.

It will go over St Francis Bridge and on into the city. Once the vehicles arrive in the city the route goes through Irishtown, on to High Street, down Rose Inn Street and up John Street.

It is a fantastic opportunity for owners to show off their vehicle and an occasion not to be missed.

And for the public who want to get into the Christmas spirit this event will help. Get into the city early to get a good viewing place.

The Kilkenny Branch of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI) is a voluntary parent run organisation, providing access to a range of different supports and activities.

All funds raised go directly towards funding vital services in Kilkenny.