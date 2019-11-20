Breaking: Arrest made at Wetlands in connection with recent spate of burglaries in Kilkenny
The suspect is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station
A male was arrested in the Wetlands area of the city shortly after 8am this morning.
Gardaí executed a search warrant and a 34-year-old male was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries in Kilkenny, including last night's burglary at Johnswell.
The suspect is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on