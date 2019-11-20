Breaking: Arrest made at Wetlands in connection with recent spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

Mary Cody

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Breaking: Arrest made at Wetlands in connection with recent spate of burglaries in Kilkenny

The suspect is being held at Kilkenny Garda Station

A male was arrested in the Wetlands area of the city shortly after 8am this morning.

Gardaí executed a search warrant and a 34-year-old male was arrested as part of ongoing investigations into burglaries in Kilkenny, including last night's burglary at Johnswell.

The suspect is in custody at Kilkenny Garda Station.