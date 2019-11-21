Kilkenny wins National Pub Of The Year

Spectacular success for Paris Texas Kilkenny

Pat Crotty of Paris Texas, Kilkenny (second from right) receiving the award for Irish Pub Of The year at the VFI awards

Pat and Pamela Crotty of Paris Texas, High Street, kilkenny were celebrating last night after their fantastic, gastro-pub  was named Irish Pub Of The Year at the VFI awards night.

They also won the national title for Innovative Pub of the Year at the prestigious awards organised by the vintner's umbrella body, the VFI.