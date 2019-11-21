Spectacular success for Paris Texas Kilkenny
Kilkenny wins National Pub Of The Year
Paris Texas also named national Innovative Pub Of The Year
Pat Crotty of Paris Texas, Kilkenny (second from right) receiving the award for Irish Pub Of The year at the VFI awards
Pat and Pamela Crotty of Paris Texas, High Street, kilkenny were celebrating last night after their fantastic, gastro-pub was named Irish Pub Of The Year at the VFI awards night.
They also won the national title for Innovative Pub of the Year at the prestigious awards organised by the vintner's umbrella body, the VFI.
