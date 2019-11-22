Music Generation Kilkenny to be launched at special event with music and song

Music Generation Kilkenny will be officially launched next Thursday, November 28 at a special event in the Springhill Court Hotel, featuring music and song from primary school students participating in the programme.

Among those expected to attend the event are Rosaleen Molloy, National Director of Music Generation, and Eileen Curtis, Chief Executive of Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board (KCETB), which leads the Music Generation programme for Kilkenny.

Sinead Blanchfield, Music Generation Development Officer for Kilkenny, will host proceedings. Music Generation is Ireland’s national music education programme, initiated by Music Network and co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Department of Education and Skills and Local Music Education Partnerships. The programme seeks to transform the lives of children and young people by creating access to high quality, affordable music tuition in their localities.

Kilkenny was selected for participation in Music Generation through a competitive application process in 2017, led by KCETB in partnership with Kilkenny County Council. Sinead was appointed to the post of Music Generation Development Officer in 2019, in order to manage overall development and implementation of the programme across the county.

Following an initial planning and development phase, Music Generation Kilkenny commenced its first singing programmes in primary schools in Castlecomer and Thomastown in September this year, with further expansion to follow in January 2020.

As part of these programmes, full class groups enjoy the opportunity to engage in inclusive, creative musical experiences with skilled professional musician educators.

At next Thursday’s launch event, representatives from local music and arts services, schools, community groups, youth programmes and childcare committees will have a chance to learn more about Music Generation Kilkenny as it plans its next steps.

“I’m really looking forward to marking the official launch of Music Generation Kilkenny together with the funders, partners and supporters of the programme who have been central to its development,” says Sinead.

“It will be particularly exciting to discuss what’s in store over the coming months, to explore possibilities for collaboration and broaden our reach to many more children and young people in the county.”