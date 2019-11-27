Leinster and Ireland rugby star James Ryan training in Kilkenny today
Leinster and Ireland rugby player James Ryan is in Kilkenny today, where he is providing his expertise at a training session with a local school.
Super Supplement brand Revive Active teamed up with the hard-carrying second row this year to offer a winning school or club the chance to train with James. Kilkenny College were the winning school, and the visit is taking place today at lunchtime.
Students will get to have a Q&A with Ryan before he puts some of the second year players through their paces on the training paddock.
