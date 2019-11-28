Kilkenny TD: Minister must convene Beef Market Taskforce

Fianna Fáil TD for Kilkenny Bobby Aylward has said that farmers in Carlow and Kilkenny have been badly let down by Minster Creed who has failed to convene a meeting of the Beef Market Taskforce.

Deputy Aylward was questioning the Minister for Agriculture in Dáil Éireann and urged him to use his influence and get the taskforce set up.

“We are all aware the price of beef is on the ground. There has been no upward movement since the summer, when the protests and blockades took place, and there is still talk of getting only €3.45 per kilogram for prime beef from this country," he said.

“The Beef Sector deal, which followed the weeks of upheaval at factory gates, was finally agreed on September 15.

“Yet here we are at the end of November and the Minister has failed to get a key part of the agreement, the Beef Market Taskforce, off the ground. The fact of the matter is that unless there is transparency and accountability for everyone involved, such as Meat Industry Ireland, farmers, factories, processors and wholesalers, there will not be fair play for farmers.

“It is essential that the Taskforce gets up and running and that many of the issues it is charged with addressing are dealt with comprehensively," said the local TD.