Kilkenny TD warns our community pharmacists are in jeopardy

Local TD Bobby Aylward says the future of community pharmacists in Kilkenny is in jeopardy as Government inaction on contracts continues.

Deputy Aylward was questioning Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Dáil Éireann.

“My understanding is that the HSE has proposed cuts to fees for pharmacists, who play a very important role in the supply of primary care," he said.

“One pharmacist from a rural pharmacy in Ballyhale told me recently that they will have to close their pharmacy because they will lose between €30,000 to €35,000 as a result of this proposal from the HSE.

“Community pharmacists play a vital role in every town and village in Kilkenny. They are an effective weapon in addressing the crisis in hospitals and in so many other aspects of our health service. The more people we can treat in doctor surgeries and pharmacies the less people we will see on trolleys in our hospital corridors.

“The relationship, trust, and dependability a client and their pharmacist have are unmatched, but like many primary care services, the Government is overseeing a dwindling of services. The Government have questions to answer. I want to know why they have done a U-turn on their commitments which the Minister for Health delivered last May?

“It is also my understanding that the renegotiation of future payments to pharmacies will take place next year. I am asking the Minister for Health to hold off on these cuts, which are to come into force on 1 January 2020, until negotiations have taken place."