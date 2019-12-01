MMA and BJJ — train with Kilkenny's Team Ryano

Young people looking to try something new or challenge themselves with a different kind of after-school activity have an opportunity in Kilkenny to train with some of the best in the business when it comes to martial arts.

Based at 27 Hebron Business Park, Team Ryano Kilkenny is the only MMA and BJJ based gym in Kilkenny, and its trainers come with impressive credentials.

From January, courses will run for adult beginners and teenage beginners in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. Then in February, courses for MMA will get under way.

Instructor and renowned fighter Myles Price says it brings an important addition or alternative to what’s out there for young people. It’s an additional way of keeping active and challenging yourself mentally and physically. The Kilkenny native says it’s a perfect after-school activity.

“A lot of people have the idea they have to go running before they start training, but actually it’s the other way around,” he says.

“We cater to all fitness levels — all shapes, sizes, ability, gender. It is an alternative way to get fit.”

Myles says he has seen interest and uptake in the sport explode in recent months. Among the benefits of studying martial art, he lists improved strength, balance and flexibility, as well as better self-confidence and awareness.

Vouchers are also available for the various courses, making an ideal gift for under the Christmas tree or as a stocking filler.

The cost of the ten-week course is €100, and payment plans are available.

Contact Team Ryano for further information on 085-7710412 oe 083-8954438 or email teamryanokilkenny@gmail.com.