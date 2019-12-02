€82,400 for five Kilkenny projects under Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme

Kilkenny is to receive over €82,000 in funding for projects aimed at getting people out and about, walking and being active under the 2019 Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme.

Junior Minister John Paul Phelan says that the €82,400 allocation for Kilkenny includes: €18,400 for Kilkenny Outdoor Activity Trail for marketing and promotional material; €12,000 for surface upgrade works for the Freshford Loop Walk; €18,400 for marketing materials for the Linguan Valley Website; €16,000 for surface works on the Tory Hill Loop Walk in Mullinavat; and €17,600 for the development of a promotional and communications plan for Woodstock House and Gardens.

“There is no doubting the importance of these projects for the wellbeing and quality of life of local residents as well as visitors to Kilkenny,” Minister Phelan said.

“As a nation, we have embraced the great outdoors in growing numbers and I am pleased that Fine Gael in Government is playing a central role in facilitating the development of this important sector."

The Fine Gael TD said the funding would make a big difference to local people.

“Our investment in outdoor recreation facilities and infrastructure also pays a significant economic dividend," he said.

“Thousands of tourists make walking, hiking, cycling and other outdoor pursuits an important part of their stay in Ireland. Last year alone, almost 2.7 million overseas visitors engaged in some form of cross country walking or hiking, while over half a million visitors incorporated cycling into their stay. In addition, one in four of us included walking or hiking as part of our domestic holidays last year."

The scheme is part of the Government’s Project Ireland 2040 Rural Regeneration and Development programme,and provides funding for the development and maintenance of outdoor amenities such as trails, walkways, cycleways and blueways.