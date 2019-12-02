REFUSED - Glamping pods turned down by Kilkenny Co Co

Kilkenny County Council has refused planning permission for 16 glamping pods at Grange, The Rower, Co Kilkenny.

The application by Jenny Etherton envisaged a change of use of the existing outbuilding to kitchen, café and toilet facilities and installation of treatment plant and soil polishing filter and all associated site works.

The development was to be constructed in three Phases:

Phase 1 to consist of construction of 4 no. glamping pods

and changes of use to existing outbuilding to

kitchen, café and toilet facilities and installation of

treatment plant and soil polishing filter.

Phase 2 to consist of construction of 6 no. glamping pods.



Phase 3 to consist of construction of 6 no. glamping pods.



