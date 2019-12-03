GMac to welcome world's golfers to Kilkenny

Graeme McDowell to host Irish Open in Mount Juliet Kilkenny next year

Shane Lowry (left) with Graeme McDowell who will be tournament host at the Irish Open in Mount Juliet from May 28 to 31 in 2020

Hugely popular golfer, Graeme McDowell will host the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open at Mount Juliet in May of next year.

The former  US Open winner said he is really looking forward to taking on the responsibility and adding to the history of the tournament.

Mount Juliet will stage the tournament for the first time in 25 years on May 28 to 31.