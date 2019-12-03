Boost for Kilkenny groups hoping for amenity grants as amount increased

Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap’ Cleere has welcomed an additional increase of funding for the Amenity Grants Scheme next year, bringing in total funding of €140,000 available to community groups right across Kilkenny.

“When I was first elected as a councillor five years ago the allocation to community groups was only €37,000 for the year,” says Cllr Cleere.

“It was a huge priority of mine to ensure this figure was increased significantly and that funding would be given back to communities who do so much work at a local level. I am delighted to confirm now this funding has increased by almost 400% over the last number of years.

“This funding is invaluable in assisting community groups in towns and villages maintain and upkeep their local neighbourhoods.”

Applications for 2020 amenity grants will be open from January."