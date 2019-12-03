Kilkenny's new Butler Gallery nears completion at Evan's Home

The transformation of Evan’s Home into the new Butler Gallery is in the final stages with much of the building work, interior fittings and finishes complete and the hard and soft landscaping to be completed before Christmas, Kilkenny County Council has said.

The new gallery is due to open to the public in spring 2020. The eagerly awaited finished building will house a large contemporary gallery for major temporary exhibitions, the Butler permanent collection, the O’Malley collection, a media gallery and an education and learning centre.

Kilkenny County Council’s Project Liaison Architect, Evelyn Graham commented “We are very excited to have reached the final stage in this eagerly-awaited project and look forward to opening the doors of this wonderful building which has been hidden from view for too long.”

“Kilkenny County Council has a proud record in protecting its built heritage," says Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council Peter ‘Chap' Cleere.

"The delivery of the Evan’s Home project will add yet another example of the adaptive reuse of an historic building with the added bonus of a major new public space."

The project is funded by Kilkenny County Council with the support of the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht and Fáilte Ireland.