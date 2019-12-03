Campaign calls on road users to be safe this Christmas

Gardaí will be out in force over the festive period with numerous checkpoints across the city and county.

“Six people lost their lives on Kilkenny roads in 2019 with many more injured,” said Divisional Traffic Inspector Anthony Farrell. “At this time we as an organisation think of all families who have been affected. People socialising over the Christmas period, should be conscious they might still be over the limit the following morning, and should plan accordingly.”

"I will continue to do my level best to improve the safety of our roads in reaching out to people and trying to change negative driving behaviour through our four key strategic pillars, education, engagement, enforcement and engineering. I do remind people that if you are socialising over the Christmas period, be conscious that you might still be over the limit the following morning, and you should plan accordingly," he added.