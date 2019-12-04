National Wedding award for Langtons Kilkenny

Langton House Hotel, the jewel in Kilkenny’s medieval crown, is now Ireland’s top wedding venue.

The four-star hotel, which is situated on the city’s vibrant John Street in Kilkenny City centre, has scooped the title of Top Rated Venue in the 2019 Wedding Dates awards.

Established in 1938 the hotel has four venues to choose from - Langtons Ballroom, Set Theatre, Harry’s Bar and the Garden Room.

Bridie’s Bar and General Store is the latest venture by the Langton family and a perfect addition to any Wedding arrival reception in Set Theatre or for ‘day after get-togethers’.