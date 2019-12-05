Roads update: Stop-go system in place on N76 Callan Road for 9km

A stop-go system is in operation on the N76 Callan Road between Ballymack Cross for around 9km to Ahenure from 8.30am-4.30pm today and tomorrow (Friday).

Delays can be expected. Motorists are advised that thework is weather dependent.

Kilkenny County Council has said it appreciates the public's co-operation and apologise for any inconvenience caused. Should you have any queries in relation to the above please contact the Callan Area Office at (056) 7755520.