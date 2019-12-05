Walk the Gathabawn way on St Stephen’s Day and raise funds for Good Shepherd Kilkenny

It is that time to walk off the turkey, ham chocolates, cake, pudding and all those extra treats with a fundraising walk over the festive period.

Gathabawn Rural Development Group host their Annual St Stephens Day Sponsored Walk on Thursday December 26 2019 at 12 Noon, Proceeds from the event will support The Family Support Service. A Clothes Bank also available on the day will also help the Good Shepherd Centre Kilkenny

Funds raised to The Good Shepherd Centre Kilkenny and Local Community Funds.

Starting from Mackey’s Bar, Gathabawn at 12noon

Registration prior to walk in Gathabawn

Please note Dogs not allowed on Loop Walks

Refreshments afterwards are sponsored by Avonmore Foods

The Good Shepherd Centre works with homeless men, women, families and those at risk of becoming homeless, in Kilkenny and its environs. They offer emergency accommodation, transitional housing and resettlement services with the aim of returning people to sustained independent living.

Two routes are available: The 12km long with a 270m ascent Gathabawn Loop; time 3 to 4 hours; across country roads wood and farmland

The 7 km long Gathabawn Short Loop route is similar and approximately 1.5 Hours. Across country roads after which the main cross-country Loop is rejoined Queries to any member of Gathabawn Rural Development Group or 087-2481710.