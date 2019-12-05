Protecting Pound Dogs launch Christmas Shoebox Appeal in Kilkenny

Petmania Kilkenny, along with Protecting Pound Dogs has launched its Christmas Shoebox Appeal instore.

They are inviting people to come along on Saturday, December 14, from 1pm to 5pm for a Christmas Paw-ty and collection day for the animal charity. Find out how you can make a difference in the lives of neglected and abandoned dogs by supporting this event.

Protecting Pound Dogs has many cute puppies in their care and all they want for Christmas is a loving home and to start their new adventure with a permanent family in the New Year. To help the charity, Petmania Kilkenny has set up a shoebox appeal to help them meet their care needs over the winter months. A list of items is available that Protecting Pound Dogs has selected, however any donation, however big or small, would be greatly appreciated.

Full of festive cheer, the event will see a packed schedule of seasonal events and lots of family fun in aid of Protecting Pound Dogs. Both Petmania and Protecting Pound Dogs will be on hand to offer lots of advice for potential new pet parents and give tips on what a family should consider before they commit to adopting a new furry friend.

Deirdre Damasceno Wall from Petmania Kilkenny said, “We are delighted to partner with Protecting Pound Dogs at our Kilkenny store to hopefully help them with the in-store collection and fundraising day. We would encourage animal-lovers to pop in and enjoy the festivities.”

She went on to say, “There is a serious problem this time of year with pets being adopted into families who haven’t considered the full impact of becoming a pet-parent. Petmaina wants to champion the message that pets are a full-time commitment and careful consideration must be given before people start the adoption process. Having said that within the right home a canine companions or feline friends can become an invaluable family member and we believe that every pet deserve their own human to love them this Christmas.”

Petmania advise that those thinking of getting a cat or dog for Christmas to consider where it will live, how much time the family can spend with the pet, how its exercise will be managed and the year-round cost of feeding and caring for the animal ahead of making a commitment.

During the bustling holiday season may not be the best time to introduce a pet to its new environment, with visitors coming and going and a busy festive schedule to keep. Petmania recommends wrapping essential pet care items, bedding, dog crates, feeding bowls and puzzle toys for under the tree on Christmas morning. The family will have an exciting day-out to look forward to in the New Year when they bring home a new friend.

Petmania Kilkenny along with Protecting Pound Dogs will host the collection day and Christmas Paw-ty on 14th December 2019, 1 to 5pm at Petmania Grooming, Nutrition & Pet Store in Kilkenny.

Protecting Pound Dogs has selected essential items needed for the appeal which can be bought in-store in Kilkenny, or purchased over the phone on the charity’s behalf by calling 056 7797960. Thank you in advance for supporting this amazing charity.

For more information see: www.petmania.ie