Kilkenny centernarian celebrates her big milestone surrounded by family and friends

Peggy Hughes took up swimming at the ripe old age of 90 and was cycling well into her 80s.

The centenarian celebrated her big birthday last Friday in the local hall in Johnstown last Friday surrounded by 300 family and friends.

Peggy Hughes was born in Kyldellig, Clogh, Ballacolla on November 28, 1919. She grew up on the family farm and helped to care for her invalid mother and worked on the farm with her father and two brothers.

In 1959 she moved from Laois to Ballyspellan in Co Kilkenny when she married Daniel Hughes and moved to the farmhouse that he shared with his sister Julia.

Daniel and Peggy had two children - Donal and Helen and Peggy worked on the farm tending to hens and turkeys and pigs as well as milking cows.

“She was a great carer and took care of both of her sisters-in-laws,” her daughter, Helen said.

“She also takes each day as it comes and is light-hearted and has a great faith.”

Peggy lives at home in Ballyspellan with her son Donal and his wife and family. She has six grandchildren who are her pride and joy.