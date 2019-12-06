Kilkenny crowned Overall Winner at Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards 2019 scooping €33,000 cash prize

Kilkenny has claimed the title of Ireland’s most enterprising town at this year’s Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards, taking home the trophy and a cash prize of €33,000.

Representatives from Kilkenny’s winning town team were presented with the trophy and cash prize by special guest, the Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys T.D. and Francesca McDonagh, CEO of Bank of Ireland, at a gala reception in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Co. Kilkenny last night.

The annual Bank of Ireland Enterprise Town Awards brings business, community groups and local authorities together, in each town, to showcase the spirit of enterprise in their local area. Since the inaugural awards in 2016, towns and urban areas and villages across the country have shared more than €500,000 in funding to invest in their community.

Callan was named as a Regional town runner-up, and claimed a prize of €2,000.

Pictured representing Kilkenny at the 2019 Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards are Noel Sherry, Mary O'Hanlon, Maurice O'Connor, Deirdre Dunne, Mayor Martin Brett, Marion Acreman, Colette Byrne, Fiona Deegan, Minister John Paul Phelan, John Hurley, Peter Chap Cleere, Cllr Deirdre Cullen, Deirdre Shine, Bank of Ireland, JJ Keyes, Head of Kilkenny, Bank of Ireland

Francesca McDonagh, CEO, Bank of Ireland added, “Supporting enterprise and the financial wellbeing of individuals, businesses and their wider communities is at the heart of everything we do. Strong local economies are the backbone of the Irish economy and we’re proud to recognise, celebrate and support businesses and community groups working together to create jobs, drive growth and build thriving communities. I congratulate Kilkenny on their win and hope that all the nominated towns enjoy their success and continue to build on it into the future.”

Speaking at the awards, Minister for Business, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys TD said “The Bank of Ireland National Enterprise Town Awards are a great way to showcase and celebrate the spirit of enterprise in our towns and I’m delighted that the Local Enterprise Offices play an important role in supporting this initiative. All the towns nominated serve as an example of how an engaged, supportive and resilient enterprise community can create opportunities from challenges and I congratulate Kilkenny and all the other deserving prize-winners on their achievement.”

