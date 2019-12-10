Take stress off the menu with festive dining at Harpers by award winning Head Chef Cormac Vesey

As family and friends begin to travel, gather together and participate in festive celebrations, let Harper’s award winning chef Cormac Vesey do the work for you.

Not even a year at Harpers and chef Cormac Vesey is making a big name for himself. This week he won ‘Chef of the Year’ from the iNua Collection. Cormac rightfully won the accolade for his determination of cooking local produce with a twist. Speaking to Cormac, he said “I cook good food with love, it’s that simple. My passion is changing a simple dish into mouth-watering flavours by using local ingredients”.

It works, as you can taste the goodness of wholesome food with a twist of French flavours throughout every bite that this young chef cooks. What’s more, it’s not surprising he is a winner, as he has travelled the world, working in some of the best kitchens to bring the best flavours to Kilkenny.

James Gleeson, General Manager of the Hibernian Hotel where Harpers Restaurant is based, says “we are immensely proud on the shape and taste Cormac is giving to Harpers Restaurant. He runs a happy team of chefs who are all love learning from him. Harpers is not just some hotel restaurant, Cormac has turned it on its head and the local diners are loving it. He manages to cater for all tastes with local produce cooked superbly.”

Since graduating from Waterford Institute of Technology with a Higher Certificate in Culinary Arts in 2010, Cormac has worked tirelessly cooking in kitchens across the globe. From New Zealand, France and England to Canada. He has also been part of the culinary team in some of Ireland’s most renowned restaurants including the five-star Killarney Park Hotel, Waterford Castle Hotel and the Michelin-starred Cliff House Hotel, Ardmore.

Before returning home to Ireland in late 2018, Cormac worked as a Private Chef in St Tropez cooking for an illustrious family in their coastal villa and creating menus to serve at their many high profile events. Now feeling back at home in Ireland, he is delighted to be back in the kitchen and leading his new team at the four-star Kilkenny Hibernian Hotel.

So taste the proof of the pudding for yourself. Book your festive dining experience with a difference in Harpers. The menu and restaurant is perfect for casual work Christmas lunches to large groups and there is a private function room also available. Did I mention you can also dance the night away there too?!

There’s something for everyone on Harpers festive menu, from vegan to the meat eater. If you would like to steer away from the traditional turkey and ham until the Christmas Day, fear not, there’s plenty to choose from. Starters include confit duck salad and baked goats cheese tart. Mains consists of braised short rib of beef, pan fried sea bass, potato and herb gnocchi and of course the traditional turkey and ham. Plus it’s the time of year to also indulge with deserts and Harpers are offering an assiette of festive deserts so you get a taste of everything.

If the formal restaurant setting is not your thing, why not try the comforts of the roaring fire and twinkling lights in the Hibernian Bar. Where you can indulge in the Hibernian cheese board, festive finger food and a tipple of festive cocktails.

Harpers in Kilkenny Hibernian is part of the collection of nine iNua Hotels across Ireland. You can also give a gift of choice this Christmas, with the iNua Collection Gift Card, which is redeemable in any one of their nine 4 and 5 star hotels. Enjoy an overnight stays, spa treatments, dining experience and everything else in between. Simply ask the front desk team at the Kilkenny Hibernian for more information.

The chic Harpers Restaurant is the ideal venue for business or pleasure this December and they are now taking bookings to ring in the New Year. With a level of sophistication, cosmopolitan atmosphere and outstanding service, Harpers Restaurant will give you an unforgettable night. Festive Party Package include a glass of bubbly on arrival, festive 3 course meal, after dinner DJ & entertainment, party novelties and spot prizes. €42pp Friday - Saturday/€38pp midweek.

New Year’s Eve dining is €40 pp for a four course dinner, glass of bubbly and the late night piano bar. For bookings contact 056 777 1888 or www.kilkennyhibernianhotel.com