Two Kilkenny students awarded JP McManus Scholarships

Two Kilkenny students were among the 125 students from across the island of Ireland awarded a 2019 All Ireland Scholarship last weekend at University of Limerick, granting them full academic financial support for the duration of their third level studies by sponsor, JP McManus.

Oisin Murphy and Jan Jazsiecko from CBS Kilkenny were among the winners acknowledged for their achievements by outgoing Ireland rugby union head coach Joe Schmidt, awards sponsor JP McManus, and Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’Connor.



Sponsor JP McManus, Kilkenny student Jan Jasieczko, Minister of State for Higher Education, Mary Mitchell O’ Connor, and Meánscoil Na Mbráithre Criostaí Principal Tom Clarke

The third level educational scholarship is awarded to a minimum of two highest-achieving students from each of the 32 counties. They must meet a further set of criteria, including attending a non-fee-paying school and being exempt from the Leaving Certificate fee.

“Today we celebrate the success of the young men and women who are being recognised for their outstanding academic achievements,” said Mr McManus, speaking at the ceremony.

“To the scholarship recipients of 2019, I offer my sincere congratulations; your hard work and commitment is a testimony to your ability and ambition, and I know you will build on your success and continue to strive for excellence in your ongoing studies and future careers.”