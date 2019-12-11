Santa Run and much more fun to be had in Kilkenny for the week ahead!

The Kilkenny Lions Club Schools Christmas Concert will be held tomorrow (Thursday) at St. Canice’s Cathedral at 7.30pm.

The talented pupils from St. Canice’s Co-Ed, Tullaroan Primary School, Gaelscoil Osraí, St. John of God and CBS Primary will be providing an acoustic treat on the evening.

Tickets can be purchased on the door at a price of €10 for adults and €4 for children.

The concert forms part of the Kilkenny Lions Christmas Hamper Appeal and there will be a door prize raffle at the end of proceedings for some lovely prizes.

The Kilkenny Santa Run has become an annual local tradition and the next editions will take place this Sunday, December 15, at 11am.

Come dressed as Santa, something festive or wear your Santa hat (no costumes provided), all in aid of charity.

There are two distances (5km and 2km) and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes and fastest dog!

Roisín Hickey helped organise the first Santa Run back in 2011, and the experience of that was so positive she felt that it must become an annual event:

“There were people stopping, cars beeping, Christmas songs being sang (very badly as you can imagine) and everyone was smiling.

“What really made it for me was when a young girl turned and saw all these Santas run passed her. She nearly started hyperventilating with excitement. It really touched my heart.”

Every year the Santa Run donates the proceeds to a worthy charitable cause.

Ticket costs for families are €20; Adults €10; Child/Students €5. Register online at ‘kilkennysantarun.com’.

Also taking place for a good cause on Sunday is the Agriheadz Christmas Tractor Display at Cillín Hill, starting at 4pm.

This is the third consecutive year that the display has come to Kilkenny each year the number of machines as well as local interest rises.

Funds raised on the day will support Youth Suicide Prevention Ireland (YSPI), Waterford City River Rescue and Sensational Kids.

For something a little bit different, a storytelling circle will be formed in Billy Byrne’s on Monday, December 16 at 8pm.

Everybody is welcome to come to share their stories, creative artistic work, music or songs.

We are all storytellers and Christmas time is the quintessential time to share stories.

For those with a penchant for the arts, this might be exactly the type of winter warmer that appeals to you.