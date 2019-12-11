Confirmed: New city bus to start next week in Kilkenny

Two new urban bus routes will begin serving Kilkenny City from next Wednesday (December 18) the National Transport Authority (NTA) has confirmed.

In recent weeks, delays to the delivery of some of the new vehicles prompted fears the service would not be in place until the new year, so to have it up and running in time for Christmas will be a welcome boost.

‘Route KK1’ runs from Loughboy Retail Park to the N77 Roundabout, serving Upper Patrick Street, MacDonagh Junction, and Castlecomer Road.

‘Route KK2’ runs from Purcellsinch to St Luke’s Hospital with stops at Dublin Road, Newpark Shopping Centre, the train station, Nowlan Park, and Loreto.

Share Path

The routes will share a path through the city centre, serving Parliament Street, Market Yard, and John Street Upper. Each route operates every 30 minutes, Monday to Saturday.

Services on Sunday operate by the hour, with services every half hour during the core part of the day. Late night services will operate on Friday and Saturday nights.

Wheelchair Access

All bus stops are newly paved with Kassel kerbs installed to facilitate wheelchair access to the low-floor buses, and will provide passengers with information at each stop.

For the first three months of operation, a promotional Leap fare of €1 will be in place. Leap fares will then be €1.40 for adults and €0.84 for children. Cash fares are €2 for adults and €1.20 for children.

All fares include a transfer function, allowing passengers to interchange between KK1 and KK2 free of charge.

Maps and passenger information will be distributed locally, and timetables will be available on the NTA website and the TFI Journey Planner.

Anne Graham, Chief Executive Officer of the NTA, says the new bus services will support the city’s economic and population growth for years to come.

“We are thrilled to launch the KK1 and KK2 bus routes in Kilkenny,” she said.

“The introduction of cross-city bus routes will deliver commuters, students, families, and visitors to their destinations quickly and comfortably in state of the art buses.”