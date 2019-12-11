Castlecomer Historical Project launched

The launch of the Castlecomer Historical Project was held in the apt setting of the Avalon House Hotel recently.

Mags Morrissey (Kilkenny Leader Partnership) introduced the evening and gave the background to the projects. She spoke about increasing the sense of pride in a community and giving it a sense of its self.

“To develop a sense of place we first need to know what we have and where we’ve come from, from our history, our landscape, our community, our skills, our craft,” she said.

“With this knowledge comes a belief in ourselves and an appreciation of our place.”

Three projects were developed — historical information boards, heritage plaques, and historical souvenir packs. Information boards were a collaboration between six historians and enthusiasts Errol Delaney, Maire Downey, Seamus Walsh, Christy Ryan, Margaret O’Neill and Margaret McGrath.

The boards are beautifully designed and describe events, buildings and the characters that have shaped the town. They were installed in four locations in the town and have been very well received by the community and visitors.

The plaques are produced in etched zinc, and show a sketch (by artist Graham Carew) and information about the building. Placing a plaque on a building doesn’t just inform of the history of the building, it tells that this building its heritage is cared for and valued.

The historical souvenir packs published locally by Pack Publishing are a lovely gift to send to friends and family abroad or take home as a souvenir. Each contains nuggets of information, post cards and a map, all beautifully designed.

Maire Downey, local historian, spoke beautifully about the 1798 rebellion in Castlecomer. She thanked Kilkenny Leader Partnership and Mags Morrissey, Community Development Officer for their involvement and support of the projects.

Seamus Walsh (former miner and author of a number of books and poems) gave a powerful recount of the hundreds of years of mining in Castlecomer, and recited one of his poems.

Errol Delaney spoke passionately about a painting that has been donated to the community by the Wandesforde family.

CEO of Kilkenny Leader Partnership Declan Rice, then concluded the speeches with a very uplifting comment on community projects and Leader’s support for Castlecomer now and into the future.

The project was funded by the Town and Village Renewal Scheme operated by Kilkenny Leader Partnership and the Local Enterprise Office.