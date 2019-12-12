Kilkenny City Vocational School celebrates glowing report from Department

Kilkenny City Vocational School is celebrating after receiving another glowing report from the Department of Education, on foot of a school inspection.

The findings outline excellent teaching and learning strategies and support structures in place at the New Street school. The inspector evaluated learning and teaching in guidance under three headings. Among its findings:

The quality of teaching, learning, and assessment was of a very high standard with a commendable level of embedded literacy, numeracy, and highly effective teaching and learning practices.

The atmosphere in all lessons was very supportive and encouraging, leading to high levels of student participation. It found teachers well prepared for lessons, and students well informed about education and career pathways.



Mr Holden guiding a student through some Maths questions

Under the heading ‘subject provision and whole school support’, the inspector deemed the overall situation ‘highly commendable’.

“Students have exceptionally good access to the guidance counsellor,” the report notes, adding that the principal had identified the need to improve guidance support, and had taken steps to do this. The report also notes that individual student concerns are ‘very successfully managed’, and that students are supported by a large number of ‘very effective’ social-personal guidance programmes. It also praised initiatives around students’ self-reflection and assessment, and said that year heads were “effectively leading the academic monitoring system”.

Under the final heading, ‘planning and preparation’, the inspector noted that overall guidance planning was ‘of a very high standard’. The report found that the school’s guidance plan is of a very high standard, that guidance-related policies and procedures are up to date, and file management is very good.

The Department of Education and Skills contacted Principal of KCVS Cathy McSorely to discuss the report’s findings, and to congratulate her and all the staff. The findings follow a similarly complimentary school evaluation in 2017, which lauded the local school and the work being done.

“We are so proud of our whole school community, our teachers, students, parents, the board of management work closely with us,” said assistant principal Joey Holden.

“Our KCETB offer every support to ensure anyone who walks through our door get the best education possible. We are also looking forward to moving to our new school, the state of the art facilities that are currently being planned for our students will further enhance the success of the school community.”