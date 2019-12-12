Commitment to targeted funding for counselling and play therapy at Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge needed - Funcheon

Speaking to the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs in the Dáil this week, Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson for Children and Youth Affairs Kathleen Funchion TD has told Minster Zappone that vulnerable women and children will see their essential counselling and play therapy cut unless at a targeted plan for funding is agreed by her Department by January 2020.

The Carlow/Kilkenny TD said: “Minister Zappone visited Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge service in January 2017. It was much appreciated that the Minister took the time to visit this excellent and essential service for vulnerable women and children. The service covers a vast area and includes the whole of Carlow and Kilkenny and the need for this service cannot be overstated.

“I have requested that the Minister provide targeted funding for counselling for the women and children attending the service. Women do not exit a domestic violence situation to suddenly find themselves suddenly feeling ok. They must go through a process and counselling is a key part of that. Children who have been affected by domestic abuse are also in critical need of counselling, which is often in the form of play therapy.

“Currently, the funding for this is being provided by a charitable organisation. This will run out by the end of this year and will put the whole counselling budget in jeopardy. We want supports in place for that eventuality so that the women and children receiving this crucial therapy is not cut short.

“There is no ring-fenced funding coming from the Minister’s Department for. Therefore, I have asked Minister Zappone, in light of her first-hand experience visiting the Refuge, and seeing the lifesaving and therapeutic work the staff carry out, that she consults with her colleagues in Tusla to guarantee that specific funding be ring- fenced for counselling and play therapy for Amber Kilkenny Women's Refuge in 2020.”