Met Éireann officially forecasts snow for this weekend

Met Éireann has officially added wintry showers and snow to its forecast for the weekend with significant showers likley overnight ton Saturday.

— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2019

Friday will be cold and blustery and will be mostly cloudy in Ulster with further spells of rain, which will give way to showers in the afternoon. it will be brighter further south with sunny spells and some showers. Rain will develop in the southwest towards evening. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with fresh, gusty westerly winds.

Clear spells and scattered blustery showers will develop on Friday night, some of which will turn wintry later, generally across Atlantic counties. Frost too, mainly for sheltered areas. Lows of 0 to 3 degrees, in brisk westerly breezes.

Saturday will be very cold with an added wind factor, owing to brisk westerly winds. Sunshine and well scattered wintry showers will turn increasingly wintry after-dark. Highs of only 3 to 6 degrees. Overnight lows of 0 to -3 degrees, with lighter winds, at least for a time.

There will be some lying snow to begin on Sunday, mainly across parts of the west and the north midlands. Frost and ice in parts too. There will be scattered wintry showers during the day, but winter sunshine at times too. Another very cold day, in westerly breezes, with highs of only 3 to 7 degrees. Breezy at times across the southern half of Ireland. Temperatures will widely fall back to minus 3 degrees after-dark.

Looking ahead to early next week and the countdown to Christmas, Monday will be extremely frosty to begin with some icy stretches. Most areas will stay dry and bright for the day with light easterly breezes. However, it will be another very cold day with well below normal temperatures.