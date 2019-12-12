Kilkenny running star Aoibhe Richardson to get out of the traps for GOAL Mile

Kilkenny running star, Aoibhe Richardson, is to lead out on one of two GOAL Miles which will take place in the County over the Christmas period.

The Kilkenny City Harriers athlete, who was part of the Irish senior women’s team who won the silver medal at the European Cross Country Championships in Lisbon last weekend, is confirmed to run for GOAL in Thomastown on Christmas Day.

This year there will be two GOAL Miles in Kilkenny this year – one in Thomastown which starts at Market Street at 12 noon and the other which takes place in Castlecomer National School on Sunday December 22 between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Now in its 38th year, the GOAL Mile is one of Ireland’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising events and organisers say they are delighted that Kilkenny has added Castlecomer to its list of over 130 GOAL Miles that will take place around the country this year.

According to Mag Kirwan of Goatsbridge Trout Farm, organiser of the Thomastown GOAL Mile, there is huge interest in this year’s event.

“The GOAL Mile event is steeped in tradition with people building it in as part of their Christmas routine. I have done it with my family for several years now and it is a very special event for a great cause. The beauty about it is you don’t have to run – you can walk or jog and do it at your own pace. It is not about winning it is about taking part.

“We are thrilled that Aoibhe Richardson has agreed to lead out this years Mile. I appeal to as many people as possible to take part. It is an opportunity for families and friends to get out for some fresh air on Christmas Day before they tuck into the turkey!

Last year GOAL reached more than 5.5 million people in need all over the world. GOAL’s work includes supporting those displaced by the ongoing conflict in Syria; running nutrition programmes saving the lives of infants under six months in refugee camps in Ethiopia and providing ongoing emergency response to thousands of people affected by Cyclone Ida in Zimbabwe.

Speaking at the launch of the GOAL Mile athlete, Ciara Mageean, a team colleague of Aoibhe, said. “The GOAL Mile is part and parcel of the Christmas season for people all over Ireland and I am so excited to bring that to my hometown this year. The combination of the Christmas spirit and the act of goodwill creates the best atmosphere and I urge people to join their local GOAL Mile this year. There is no better way to get Christmas Day started and to build up an appetite for the turkey – or to work off the eating excesses on the following Day!”

Also attending the launch was Irish international rugby star, Jenny Murphy, and Writer Paul Howard, aka Ross O’Carroll Kelly.

GOAL’s Senior Development Manager, Alan Vard, said, “The GOAL Mile is a very special tradition for families and communities over the Christmas period. It is a lovely way for people to come together, have some exercise and fun and raise money for a great cause at the same time. We are delighted that Kilkenny has added a new GOAL Mile this year and we thank the organisers for their efforts.”

“Thanks to GOAL Mile organisers, millions of euros have been raised to support GOAL’s work in the developing world since the first Mile was staged in 1982. The beauty of the GOAL Mile is its simplicity. People don’t need to register in advance but simply show up to their nearest event, run or walk a Mile and contribute whatever they can afford to GOAL on the day.”

All GOAL Miles are listed at goalmile.org with dates and times. You can also get a free GOAL Mile 2019 t-shirt by registering for the GOAL Mile in advance.