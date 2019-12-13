Kilkenny man named Grassland Farmer of the Year

The overall winner of the Grassland Farmer of the Year Award in 2019 is Bryan Daniels from Kilkenny. The Grassland Farmer of the Year awards has an overall prize fund of €30,000 funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine. It is in its third year and rewards those farmers who are achieving high levels of grass utilisation on their farms.

Bryan and the other 12 finalists travelled to Teagasc Moorepark today for the awards presentation.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed said: Congratulations to the 13 finalists here today, they are all leading grassland farmers, who are demonstrating what can be achieved with high levels of grassland management. As we all know grassland is a key resource for the ruminant sector and these finalists are vital to the wider industry to showcase what can be achieved sustainability inside the farm gate’’.