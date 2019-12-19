Something for everyone to enjoy this Christmas week

Start a new week of entertainment off on the right note by making yourself welcome to Billy Byrne’s this evening (Thursday) for The Christmas Sessions, a lively festive jazz set.

Bask in the best local talent that the genre has to offer with artists such as Carmel McCreagh, Flo McSweeney, Jim Doherty, Fiachra Trench, Dave Fleming and Cormac Larkin laying down the beats. The set starts at 9pm. There will be no cover charge which means no excuse to miss out!

Lively four-piece ballad and folk band Drops of Green return to Kyteler’s Inn this Friday night to get your feet tapping. Hailing from Kilkenny, Laois and Waterford the band always entertain the crowds with their high-energy instrumentals and passionate vocals.

There are few better ways to spend your evenings than by calling into Kyteler’s and letting the traditional melodies take over. The band will be kicking things off at 8pm sharp.

In the meantime , why not get a headstart on the new year fitness craze by taking part in a special festive edition of Kilkenny Parkrun on Saturday morning? This free weekly timed Parkrun event kicks off at 9.30am at Castle Park and festive fancy dressers are most welcome.

In keeping with the Saturday outdoors theme, Butler House and Garden will be hosting a ‘Doggy Christmas Parade’ from 2pm. Bring your furry friends along in their best festive costume!

There will be a €3 entry fee but all proceeds go straight to Protecting Pound Dogs Rescue Kilkenny. Prizes will be awarded on the day for the best costumes from Petmania Kilkenny.

Looking for something to do with the kids over the weekend? Why not bring them to see Santa’s Fairytale Christmas in the Watergate Theatre on Sunday.

Santa and his reindeer are getting ready to begin their magical journey around the world but when some fairytale villains show up to spoil the fun, things don’t quite go according to plan!

Santa has some heroic fairytale friends to help him out but he needs your help too! Join in the fun and find out what happens in this totally tinsel adventure. Showtimes are 12pm and 2pm. Tickets can be purchased on ‘watergatetheatre.ie’.

Finally, for something a little bit different, you can take a break from the Christmas shopping as the crew in Sullivan’s Taproomwill be on duty from 3pm on Monday for the Big Grill Christmas BBQ?

They will have live music from 5pm as well as mulled wine and mince pies to enjoy.

Check out the Gig Guide for more listings and I hope you have an entertaining run up to Christmas!