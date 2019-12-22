Road Safety is everybody’s responsibility

As we approach 2020 Road Safety is, as always, a high priority for An Garda Síochána in the Eastern Region.

In the remaining weeks of 2019, I am urging motorists to be increasingly vigilant to avoid fatalities and serious injuries on our roads.

The current Christmas and New Year Road Safety Campaign will continue until January 5, 2020 and will focus on Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoints around the country to deter people from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs or a combination of both.

For safe driving, motorists and motorcyclists must drive within the speed limits and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. It is also important to have your vehicle roadworthy for winter driving – check lights, tyres, and brakes etc.

Campaign

An Garda Síochána will continue to place extra emphasis on the enforcement of the key Lifesaver Offences of driving while intoxicated, speeding, non-use of seatbelts and the use of mobile phones. Our campaign will involve all Garda resources, including our Roads Policing Units in all Divisions in the Eastern Region. High-visibility patrols will be put in place with an intensified schedule of checkpoints in both rural and urban locations.

With extra traffic volumes on our roads, driver fatigue must always be borne in mind and motorists are advised to pull over to a safe location and rest when experiencing fatigue. Short rest periods should be factored into long journey times.

As Assistant Garda Commissioner for the Eastern Region I appeal to all road users to play their part in helping us to ensure the safe use of our roads.

Remember: Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs; slow down; wear your seatbelt and do not hold your mobile phone while driving.

I also want to take this opportunity to wish everybody a very safe, peaceful and happy Christmas and New Year. Let us continue to work together to make our roads safer.