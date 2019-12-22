Christmas Mass times in Kilkenny City
The following is the 2019 Christmas Mass Schedule for the Kilkenny City Pastoral Area.
St Canice’s, St John’s, St Mary’s, St Patrick’s
Christmas Eve
St Mary’s - 4.30 pm
St Canice’s - Children’s 5.30pm
St John’s – Children’s 6.30pm
St Mary’s - 6.30pm
Dunmore - 7pm
Johnswell - 8pm
St Canice’s - 8pm
St John’s - 9pm
St Fiacre’s - 9pm
St Patrick’s - 12 midnight
Christmas Day
St John’s - 8am
St Patrick’s - 9.30am
St Canice’s - 10am
St Mary’s - 10am
Foulkstown - 10am
Johnswell - 10am
St John’s - 10.30am
St Fiacre’s - 10.30am
St Mary’s - 11am
Dunmore - 11am
St Canice’s - 11.30am
St John’s - 12 noon
St Fiacre’s - 12 noon
St Patrick’s - 12.30pm
Stephen’s Day
St Canice’s - 9.15am
St Patrick’s (Friday, December 27 to Wednesday, January 1 weekdays) 11am
LATIN MASS SCHEDULE
Christmas Eve
Foulkstown Sung Mass - 12 midnight. Preceded by Carol Service at 11.30pm.
Christmas Day
Foulkstown - 10am
Capuchin Friary Kilkenny
Christmas Eve
Christmas Vigil Mass - 5.40pm. Christmas night Mass - 9pm.
Christmas Day
Mass - 10.30am (Irish), 12 noon.
Dominican Black Abbey
Christmas Eve
Christmas Vigil Mass, 9pm.
Christmas Day
Mass - 9am, 12 noon.
St Canice’s Cathedral and Union of Parishes
Christmas Day
8am - St Canice’s Cathedral -Said Eucharist (1662 Rite)
10am - St Aidan’s Church Kilmanagh, Christmas Eucharist.
10am - St Lachtain’s Church, Freshford, Christmas Eucharist
10am - St John’s Church, Christmas Eucharist
11.30am - St Canice’s Cathedral Sung Eucharist
