Christmas greetings from Lebanon

After my patrols are finished, I will be opening my care package from home and watching Home Alone.

I just want to say hello to Amy, Indie, Laura and all my family and to wish you all a very Happy Christmas.

Private Conor Bolger

Ballyragget



A Happy Christmas to my Mam, Dad, my brother Eoghan, my sister Helen and to my girlfriend Jade. See you all in the New Year.

Private Donagh Carney

Cootes Lane, Kilkenny



Wishing all my family and friends at home a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. I’d also like to wish the Tullaroan hurling team the best of luck in the All-Ireland series in the New Year.

UP THE SASH!

Private Josh Moore

Tullaroan



Happy Christmas to my mother Marian, Katie, Nadun, my niece and nephew Ella and Hugo and my fiancée Eadaoin.

Also, happy Christmas to everyone at Danesfort GAA. See you all in the New Year!

Lieutenant Paul Murphy

Danesfort



Wishing my wife Ann, two girls Aoife and Muireann and my family and friends a very Happy Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

CQMS Joe Donnelly



I’d like to wish all my family and friends and my girlfriend Sabrina a Happy Christmas.

Congratulations to my brother Patrick on the birth of his son Conal and my brother Eoin on the birth of baby girl Sibéal.

Looking forward to coming home to see everyone and getting back for the club All-Ireland semi-final!

Private Richie Reid

Ballyhale



I just want to wish all my family, my friends, the gym crew, my running friends, the crew back in Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny and anyone else that I know in Kilkenny, Ireland and abroad a very Happy and Festive Christmas and New Year.

Cpl Leanne Butler

Kilkenny