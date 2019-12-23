€11.4 million in funding confirmed for roads in Kilkenny

Funding of €11.4 million has been made available to Kilkenny for the 2020 programme of works from Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The funding includes for the advancement of a number of strategic road projects such as the N24 Cahir to Waterford scheme and the N25 Waterford to Glenmore scheme which will join with the New Ross bypass which will open in Q1 2020.

A number of minor schemes also received funding to advance such as the N24 Tower Road safety scheme which will include a flyover and the realignment of the N77 from Ballyragget Village to the Ballynaslee improvement scheme. The N76 Callan road will see further improvements with approximately €5.1 million allocated for pavement improvements on sections from Brownstown to Callan.

“The funding has been made available to Kilkenny County Council as a result of funding secured in Budget 2020," said local TD John Paul Phelan.

“A well developed and maintained road network is vital to ensure safety on our roads but also to ensure that no area of the country is at a disadvantage when it comes to economic development."

Chairman of Kilkenny County Council Peter Chap Cleere welcomed the announcement, and said that the council had received an 80% uplift in funding in 2020 which is tremendous for Kilkenny. He thanked the council staff for progressing the schemes and working with the TII and also the TII for their commitment to Kilkenny. All of these schemes will improve the travel experience for its users and will make Kilkenny an attractive place to live and do business.

Kilkenny County Council will continue to work with Transport Infrastructure Ireland to ensure that the projects can be delivered for Kilkenny