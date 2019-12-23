New pocket park is opened in Graignamanagh

A new pocket park has been officially opened in Graignamanagh, ‘The Harristown Pocket Park’.

Local people gathered for the official opening of the town's newest public space last week by the Cathaoirleach of Kilkenny County Council, Peter Chap Cleere. The pocket park which adjoins Fairview Housing Estate and the Borris Road was delivered by the council and funded under the Department of Communication, Climate Action and Environment 2019 Anti-Dumping Initiative Programme.

At the event Cathaoirleach Peter Chap Cleere noted that the delivery of this park was a long term objective of the Tidy Towns Group and the Fairview Residents Association. He added the park would greatly enhance the main approach into town and build on all the other good work done. He hoped that it would be well used by the Community noting it would be great place to sit of on a fine day looking southwards at that fantastic view of Mount Brandon.

The works consisted of both hard and soft landscaping which incorporated age friendly seating. The focus of the planting is pollinator friendly and a wildflower area will be planted in spring to compliment the works already complete.

Frank Stafford, Senior Engineer, Kilkenny County Council, expressed his wish that the residents of Fairview and Harristown take ownership of this new public space. Treating it as an extension to their gardens and use it as a place to meet up with neighbours and friends for chat or simply to sit and watch the world go by. He also thanked local business man Frank Doherty, Daybreak Service Station, for his assistant in getting the project off the ground.