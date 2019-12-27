Plan to make Vicar Street, Kilkenny one-way unveiled

A plan to make Vicar Street, in the centre of the city, one-way would see only incoming traffic using the thoroughfare.

At present 5,362 vehicles use the two-way system daily with 3,110 going inwards and 2,252 going outwards.

The plan which will go public consultation once it is approved by the full council will improve traffic flow, allow for wider footpaths and provide a designated cycle lane going outwards.

It will also mean that large vehicles will no longer meet in the middle of the 150 metre long street, freeing up traffic.

the last meeting of the Kilkenny municipal district agreed to let the blueprint go ahead after being told they had to stick to just one of the four options put on the table by the executive.

The good news is that it will simplify traffic movements on what is already a tricky junction on to the new road leading to St Francis Abbey Bridge and to Dean Street junction with Irishtown on the right as you drive.

Mr Ian Gardner, Kilkenny City Engineer explained that the new lay-out would simplify traffic movements at the Vicar Street/Dean Street junction improving efficiency.

“It will allow the city bus service to utilise the existing bus bays on Greensbridge Street with pedestrians being able to safely board and alight at that bus bay,” he said.

Among the disadvantages he pointed were the fact that outbound traffic no longer able to turn on to Vicar Street would have to use Greensbridge Street and St Francis Abbey Bridge with lead on problems going through these trouble spots.

It would also push more vehicles on to the Granges Road which is already heavy with traffic in the mornings.

When the Breagagh Valley roadworks at Kennyswell, Circular Road, Kilmanagh Road and Croker's Hill are completed in the summer it will relieve traffic problems.

Cllr Joe Malone (FF) said the scheme was long overdue but expressed concern over residents parking and permits. Cllr David Fitzgerald (FG) said the existing paths on vicar Street were the worst in the city.

“We should grasp the nettle now,” he said. “This will help bring business into the city making it more accessible to our shoppers.”

Cllr Malcolm Noonan (Green) said the plan would not work unless the roads around the St Canice’s Cathedral, above Vicar Street, were all made one-way. Mr Gardner said there were effective ways to make sure a rat-run for traffic did not use Troy’s Lane.

A one-way system for St Canice’s precint would require a seperate order.

Tim Butler, Director of Services with the Council, explained how the hotel on the street was due for expansion and that it would become an even busier thoroughfare requiring a change in lay-out. He said that the issue of potential rat-running would be addressed.