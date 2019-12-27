No arrests for drink or drug driving in Kilkenny over Christmas

There were no arrests for drink driving in Kilkenny over the busy Christmas period.

Several checkpoints were in place in recent days at locations across the city and county.

There were no arrests for drink or drug-related driving offences in Kilkenny on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or St Stephens Day.

Divisional traffic inspector, Anthony Farrell said that drivers were paying attention to warnings and were complying with the law.

"From a Garda Siochana perspective I am satisfied with no arrests for drink/drug driving on on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or St Stephens Day. This compares favourably against three arrests for same period last year.

"Given the volume of checkpoints, patrols and speed checks over Christmas this is seen as a positive result and the benefit of a proactive education, engagement and media campaign. The ultimate result was safer roads for everyone."