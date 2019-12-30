Average house price in Kilkenny is €210,00, 54% above its lowest point

The average house price in Kilkenny is now €210,000, 58% above its lowest point according to the latest report from leading property website, daft.ie.

However prices in the final quarter of 2019 were 5% lower than a year previously, compared to a rise of 7% seen a year ago.

In Dublin, prices in the third quarter of 2019 were 1% lower than a year previously, compared to a fall of 3% seen a year ago. The average house price in the capital is now €366,000, 26% below peak levels.

In Ireland housing prices fell by 1.2% during 2019, the first calendar year recording a fall in prices since 2012, according to the latest Daft.ie Sales Report released today by Ireland’s largest property website, daft.ie. The average price nationwide in the final quarter of the year was €250,766, 2.4% lower than in the third quarter and 1.2% lower than a year ago.

Meanwhile in Galway city, prices were unchanged on a year previously. In the other main cities, prices were higher, with year-on-year increases of 0.8% in Cork, 2.9% in Limerick and 3.3% in Waterford. Outside the cities, prices were also falling, by between 0.8% in Munster and 2.6% in Connacht-Ulster.

The number of properties available to buy on the market nationwide was just under 22,500 in December, down almost 5% year-on-year. Following nearly a year and a half of improving availability, this marks the fourth month where stock on the market has fallen.