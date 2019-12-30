UPDATE: St Luke's now closed to visitors as flu outbreak worsens

St Luke’s General Hospital is now closed to visitors unless absolutely necessary due to increased incidences of the flu.

Hospital staff are currently caring for a number of patients with flu. In order to protect other patients and members of the public from further infection, hospital management is advising that the hospital is now closed to visitors. The public is asked not to visit the hospital at this time unless absolutely necessary and not to bring children if at all possible.

"We would encourage families to keep in touch with their relative in hospital by using their relative’s mobile phone number for contact (if available) and/or to phone the hospital directly if worried or concerned about a relative while the visiting restriction is in place (some delay may be experienced when phoning the hospital directly due to the high volume of calls during visiting restrictions)," says a statement.

Hospital management apologises for the inconvenience to patients and visitors and thanks the public for their cooperation at this time. The care and safety of patients, staff and members of the public are in all circumstances the hospital’s most important priority.

Management would ask that, where possible, patients with flu-like illness / cold symptoms telephone their GP/or pharmacist in the first instance to seek the best advice, rather than presenting at the hospital. In addition, people due to attend the hospital for an outpatient clinic appointment during the current week who may have symptoms of flu are advised to check with the hospital before attending as an appointment may need to be rescheduled in order to prevent the further spread of flu to both patients and staff.

People in high-risk groups are again encouraged (if they have not already done so) to avail of the flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacist.