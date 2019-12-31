All roads lead to Castlecomer for annual Wellie Race on New Year's Day

The 40th annual New Year's Day 5k will go ahead in Castlecomer tomorrow, with the town's famous January 1 festivities getting under way from lunchtime.

Bands will be in attendance, and the parade will begin from 1.15pm. The race itself starts from 3pm, and there will be prizes for fancy dress.

The day's events are all in aid of a number of great local causes, so make sure to come out and show your support.