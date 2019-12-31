Kilkenny Women's Refuge close to capacity over the Christmas period

Amber Women’s Refuge was almost full to capacity over the Christmas and New Year period.

Six women and seven children stayed in the refuge over the festive period.

Fortunately there was plenty of Christmas cheer with Santa visiting and the local community reaching out in record numbers with donations and gifts for the women and children.

Manager at Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge, Lisa Morris said that the centre had been inundated with donations and messages of goodwill in recent weeks.

“People have been incredible, donating food, toys, clothes and toiletries. We really appreciate all the help and goodwill. If anyone would like to donate they can do so directly on our website,” she said. “We also always really appreciate vouchers as donations as this allows the women to buy what they need.”

The refuge provides emergency accommodation and other services such as counselling, play therapy, outreach, after care and court accompaniment for women affected by domestic violence.

Amber also provides educational programmes with a focus on domestic violence. The centre also runs the Freedom Programme which is a domestic abuse support group for women.

The group is a confidential safe space and the programme was primarily designed for women as victims of domestic violence, since research shows that in the vast majority of cases of serious abuse are male on female.

Sadly numbers at the refuge are expected to increase over the coming weeks.

“It is heart-breaking,” added Ms Morris. “During Christmas there is often an increase in domestic violence. Alcohol abuse is prevalent and this can be a factor. Christmas can be a tough and challenging time for many and we usually see a surge in numbers of people trying to access our services in January.”

Support workers can also meet women for support and information in rural and city locations in Kilkenny. To make an appointment please contact the refuge on 056-7771404.

There is also a helpline that operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week and can be reached on 1850-424244.

A new Freedom Programme will also start over the coming weeks in Kilkenny City.

For more see kilkennywomensrefuge.ie