KKB concern at Sion Road tree vandalism

Keep Kilkenny Beautiful (KKB) has expressed its disappointment at the news that a number of trees were damaged at Sion Road on St Stephen’s Day.

“Luckily this is a very isolated incident,” KKB chairman Peter Bluett told the Kilkenny People.

“The damaged trees will be replaced. KKB have been undertaking an extensive tree planting programme this winter throughout Kilkenny city in conjunction with local volunteers and residents associations.”

Over 1,000 native trees have already been planted at various locations in recent months. More planting is planned in January.

“We are always seeking volunteers would like to assist to improve our environment - why not contact mail@keepkilkenny

beautiful.com or telephone 086-1687553 to work with us,” said Mr Bluett.