Gaeilge 24 takes place in Coláiste Pobail Osraí

The now-annual occasion of Gaeilge 24 in Coláiste Pobail Osraí was a huge success again this year.

The event saw students attempt to speak only Irish for a full day, and being sponsored to do so, with proceeds going to the registered charity Conradh na Gaeilge. CnaG is the organisation which promotes the Irish language at home and abroad, and which has provided vital support to the school over the years through roadshows, workshops, resources and events.

The organisation provided t-shirts and other resources for the event, which aims to encourage young people to use their national language both in and outside school.

The Gaelbhratach committee, Transition Year students Aideen, Amie and Stephanie did a fantastic job of organising the event, which included language games and an Irish language quiz for two year groups on the day. The group distributed t-shirts, spot prizes and treats, and it proved to be a very enjoyable occasion for the students taking part.

The Gaelbhratach Comittee now plan to conduct a survey with the participants to get feedback on how the day was run, all before they move on to their next big event in the new year! They wish to say a huge ‘Go raibh míle maith agaibh’ to all involved.