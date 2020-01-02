22 turbines on way

Large wind farm proposed for South kilkenny

Location between Ballyhale and Mullinavat

Coillte, the State Forestry wants to construct 22 wind turbines with an estimated output capacity of circa 110 megawatts together with a connection to the national  gridand all associated infrastructure at Castlebanny, between Ballyhale and Mullinavat.

Coliltte lodged a "Pre-Application Consultation" for what it described as a private development with an Bord Pleanala (the national appeals board) just before Chrtistmas.