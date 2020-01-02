22 turbines on way
Large wind farm proposed for South kilkenny
Location between Ballyhale and Mullinavat
Wind farm planned for south Kilkenny between Ballyhale and Mullinavat
Coillte, the State Forestry wants to construct 22 wind turbines with an estimated output capacity of circa 110 megawatts together with a connection to the national gridand all associated infrastructure at Castlebanny, between Ballyhale and Mullinavat.
Coliltte lodged a "Pre-Application Consultation" for what it described as a private development with an Bord Pleanala (the national appeals board) just before Chrtistmas.
