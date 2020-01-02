Large wind farm proposed for South kilkenny

Coillte, the State Forestry wants to construct 22 wind turbines with an estimated output capacity of circa 110 megawatts together with a connection to the national gridand all associated infrastructure at Castlebanny, between Ballyhale and Mullinavat.

Coliltte lodged a "Pre-Application Consultation" for what it described as a private development with an Bord Pleanala (the national appeals board) just before Chrtistmas.