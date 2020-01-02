BREAKING - 84 new houses granted planning in Kilkenny city

Two separate housing developments in Kilkenny city have been granted planning this week with 84 new homes coming on stream this year

Madill Property Ltd has received permission for 44 houses at New Orchard, Bonnettsrath Road, Kilkenny.



Bluelime Homes Ltd has been granted planning for 40 dwellings and all associated at Loughmacask on the Tullaroan Road opposite Dicksboro GAA Club.