Revealed: South Kilkenny's Grannagh Castle reconstructed in all it's medieval glory!

On the banks of the River Suir in South Kilkenny stands the once majestic Grannagh Castle.

Known locally as 'Granny' Castle, the Norman castle was built in the 13th century on a site where there had been a fort so some kind since the 1st century. Today very little is left of the imposing fortifications but thanks to an artist's reconstruction we can see what the castle would have looked like in it's heyday!