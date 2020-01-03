Revealed: South Kilkenny's Grannagh Castle reconstructed in all it's medieval glory!
Grannagh 'Granny' Castle as it looks now
Grannagh Castle, Kilkenny (Ireland) reconstruction suggestion based on old line drawing of ruin when more intact. #GrannaghCastle #IrishCastles #HistoryRebuilt pic.twitter.com/txfIE1SN3U— Andrew Spratt (@andrewsp2009) December 30, 2019
On the banks of the River Suir in South Kilkenny stands the once majestic Grannagh Castle.
Known locally as 'Granny' Castle, the Norman castle was built in the 13th century on a site where there had been a fort so some kind since the 1st century. Today very little is left of the imposing fortifications but thanks to an artist's reconstruction we can see what the castle would have looked like in it's heyday!
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on