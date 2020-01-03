Shock at death of Jim Connolly of Dunbell

The people of Clara and Kilkenny are coming to the grips with the sudden and untimely death of Jim Connolly of Dunbell.

The public house he ran with his heartbroken wife, Teresa was more like a community centre where Clara GAA lotto numbers were regularly drawn and where the local IFA members met. it was the headquarters of the Kilkenny Ploughing Association

It was a great stop on the way home from Gowran Park Races and there was a long and proud tradition of hospitality which Jim and Teresa kept going with ease.

Jim had an empathy for people and was as genuine as the day is long. He was 61 years of age and was universally well liked and loved nothing better than to sit with customers and friends and discuss the affaitrs of the day. Whether it was a game of 25s, rings, darts or pool, there was always a warm and genuine greeting for everyone who entered the public house that has been in the Connolly name for generations. He was pre-deceased by his infant son Ger and his dad Ger.

He is survived by Teresa;brothers Michael, John, Dominic, Paschal, Gerry, his right hand man and nephew, Keith, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, extended family, and a wide circle of cherished friends, neighbours and customers.

Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2 pm with rosary at 8pm. Funeral to arrive at St. Colmans church, Clara, Kilkenny on Sunday for 12 noon mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cardiac Risk Unit ( CRU), Tallaght Hospital. Donation Box will be located in the church. House private please on Sunday morning.